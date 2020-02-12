Wednesday, FEB. 12

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Galax at Northwood, 7:15 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Abingdon, Holston at John Battle

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Roanoke at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwood at Holston, 8 p.m.

Abingdon at Lee, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwood at Holston, 6:30 p.m.

Abingdon at Lee, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

BOYS BASKETBALL

John Battle at Abingdon, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

John Battle at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Class 1 Super Regional, at Grayson County High School

COLLEGES

BASEBALL

Emory & Henry at Covenant, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Emory & Henry at Birmingham Southern, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

HIGH SCHOOLS

WRESTLING

Class 1 Regional, at Grayson County High School

Class 2 Regional, at Virginia High School

Class 3 Regional, at Christiansburg High School

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Virginia Wesleyan at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Emory & Henry at Covenant, (doubleheader), noon

SOFTBALL

Emory & Henry vs. Mount St. Joseph, noon (at Birmingham, Ala.)

Emory & Henry vs. Covenant, 6 p.m. (at Birmingham, Ala.)

EQUESTRIAN

Emory & Henry at IHSA, (at Greensboro, N.C.)

TRACK AND FIELD

Emory & Henry at VMI Indoor Classic (at Lexington, Va.)

Sunday, Feb. 16

COLLEGES

SOFTBALL

Emory & Henry vs. DePauw, 10 a.m. (at Birmingham, Ala.)

Wednesday, Feb. 19

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Emory & Henry at Guilford, 7 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Emory & Henry vs. Knox, (at Orlando, Fla.)

