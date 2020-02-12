Wednesday, FEB. 12
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patrick Henry at Castlewood, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galax at Northwood, 7:15 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Abingdon, Holston at John Battle
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry at Ferrum, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Roanoke at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northwood at Holston, 8 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwood at Holston, 6:30 p.m.
Abingdon at Lee, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14
HIGH SCHOOLS
BOYS BASKETBALL
John Battle at Abingdon, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
John Battle at Abingdon, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Class 1 Super Regional, at Grayson County High School
COLLEGES
BASEBALL
Emory & Henry at Covenant, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry at Birmingham Southern, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
HIGH SCHOOLS
WRESTLING
Class 1 Regional, at Grayson County High School
Class 2 Regional, at Virginia High School
Class 3 Regional, at Christiansburg High School
COLLEGES
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia Wesleyan at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry at Eastern Mennonite, 4:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Emory & Henry at Covenant, (doubleheader), noon
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry vs. Mount St. Joseph, noon (at Birmingham, Ala.)
Emory & Henry vs. Covenant, 6 p.m. (at Birmingham, Ala.)
EQUESTRIAN
Emory & Henry at IHSA, (at Greensboro, N.C.)
TRACK AND FIELD
Emory & Henry at VMI Indoor Classic (at Lexington, Va.)
Sunday, Feb. 16
COLLEGES
SOFTBALL
Emory & Henry vs. DePauw, 10 a.m. (at Birmingham, Ala.)
Wednesday, Feb. 19
COLLEGES
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Emory & Henry at Guilford, 7 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
Emory & Henry vs. Knox, (at Orlando, Fla.)
