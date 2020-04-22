ABINGDON, Va. — For the past three years, Abingdon High School point guard Peyton Carter created headaches and nightmares for defenders and opposing basketball coaches.
No matter what sort of gimmick defense or unique strategy she faced, the 5-foot-8 Carter found ways to create, score and guide the Falcons to victory.
There’s a reason for that.
“I grew up in a very athletic neighborhood,” Carter said. “There was always some type of game going on in my driveway.”
The competition for Carter included her brothers, River and Haynes, along with a collection of female and male athletes from AHS who now compete at the major college level.
“Playing against boys definitely helped me to develop my skills,” Carter said. “There was a strong sibling rivalry with my brothers, and we went at it 100%.”
How intense is Carter?
“Peyton has a great work ethic and is very competitive in everything she does, especially when it comes to basketball,” said twin brother River Carter, who starred in football and basketball for the Falcons this past year.
After missing most of her freshman basketball season due to a knee injury, Carter bounced back to accumulate a school-record total of 1,551 points.
As a senior, Carter averaged 21.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.1 steals en route to earning first-team Class 3 Virginia High School League honors and earning selection as the Bristol Herald Courier girls basketball player of the year.
Now flash back to the fourth game of Carter’s freshman season.
The Falcons were competing in a tournament at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise when Carter was hit with one of the worst nightmares any athlete can experience.
“I went to plant my leg as I going up for a layup,” Carter said. “That’s when my left knee hyperextended and popped. I’ve never felt that sort of pain.”
More pain came a few days later when the injury was diagnosed as a complete tear of the ACL. Just like that, Carter’s season was over.
“I had to watch the next 22 games from the bench,” Carter said. “That period taught me the importance of mental and emotional toughness.”
Instead of cursing her bad luck, Carter endured an intensive and painful rehab process three days per week. Through willpower, Carter was able to resume physical activity one month ahead of her projected six-month recovery time.
“I made a choice that my surgery and rehab would make me stronger in all ways,” Carter said. “I never once thought my career was over.”
During her period of watching, rehabbing and reflecting, Carter established a lofty goal.
“I wanted to play basketball at the Division I level in college,” Carter said. “I gained a lot of knowledge from watching the game from a different angle on the bench, and I wanted to get back on the court and apply what I had learned so bad.”
Thus began Carter’s year-round devotion to improving all aspects of her skill set. From high school season travel ball tournaments to individual shooting sessions before school, Carter went to work.
“I knew that I had a lot of catching up to do after the injury, so I just developed a focused mindset,” Carter said.
Sarah Walters knows all about Carter’s commitment. A 6-2 post who has signed to play basketball for Emory & Henry, Walters competed on the same teams with Carter dating back to the sixth grade.
“Peyton has always been a fearless competitor and a phenomenal teammate,” Walters said. “She’s just one of those athletes who makes other players better through her talent and leadership.”
During the 2019-20 season, the Falcons posted a 23-5 record en route to the Class 3 state quarterfinals. During each game, Carter would foil opposing defenses by zipping passes to open teammates such as Walters.
“Peyton is one of the best passers I have ever had the privilege of playing with,” Walters said. “Great players like Peyton pass the ball to their teammates in places where they can be successful. Peyton was fantastic at that.”
From high-post fireballs in a half-court set to deft dishes on the fast break, the left-handed Carter said she took delight in sharing the fun for the Falcons.
“I’m sure every basketball player will tell you that their favorite thing is scoring, but I get a lot more enjoyment out of the game than just scoring,” Carter said. “The mental and emotional parts of the game are just as important as the physical. I try to bring all three of those attributes to the locker room and onto the court.”
Carter realized one part of her goal on Nov. 13 when she signed to play at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.
“It was a long journey, but that was a great day,” said Carter, who is scheduled to report to the Tech campus on July 5.
With no access to a gym in the Abingdon area since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter has gone back to square one.
“I’ve been able to shoot and work on ball-handling skills in my driveway,” Cater said. “Most running trails are closed, and the tracks are chained up, but I’ve been building muscle in a homemade gym and running circuits on my street.”
So how is this self-professed gym rat adapting to a life without organized basketball?
“I miss playing the game so much,” Carter said. “I was coming off my best season, and then a week later, I’m locked in my house not being able to see anybody. It’s just been hard.”
In addition to refining her shot at home, Carter has been talking to members of the Tennessee Tech coaching staff on a near-daily basis.
“This COVID-19 has my emotions and thoughts everywhere,” Carter said. “I know that this situation has really taken a toll on athletes around the world, but I also know that the Lord has a plan, and all I can do is trust in Him.”
Carter credits family for her ability to stare down adversity. Her father, Todd, played defensive back at Emory & Henry; her mother, Jessica, was a volleyball player at Palm Beach Atlantic University; and her sister, Charleston, is on the dance squad at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.
“My parents are super athletic,” Peyton said. “I played so much basketball growing up that my sister and mom knew the sport as much as my father and brothers did. After every game, I received constructive criticism in the kitchen by each one of my family members. I will always cherish those moments.”
It didn’t take long for current Abingdon head basketball coach Jimmy Brown to realize he had a prodigy in his program.
“I remember that Peyton scored 22 points by halftime of her first junior varsity game,” Brown said. “Peyton is a great athlete, and she has constantly worked to improve other parts of her game.”
Carter said she welcomes the challenge of facing taller, quicker and more experienced athletes at the college level.
“I’m sure it might be a little overwhelming at first, but I know I’m in good hands and will have an amazing team alongside of me,” Carter said. “I just feel really blessed for this opportunity, and I’m excited for the next phase of my life.”
As time nears for the start of the next adventure, Carter has been reflecting on her formative days where she staged backyard battles with former AHS athletic greats such as Cade Hungate, Tanner Barrs, Thomas Francisco, Connor Creasy and Grace Hess.
Hungate (Florida State), Francisco (East Carolina) and Barrs (Radford) now play college baseball. Creasy is a golfer at the University of Georgia, and Hess is a member of the women’s basketball team at the Air Force Academy.
“There is a giant hill to the left of the driveway at my house,” Carter said. “If I were to miss the goal on a shot, the ball went rolling all down the hill. I hated to chase those balls down.
“But being raised around that many athletes came with so many opportunities to compete. We made it fun, and I’ll never forget those days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.