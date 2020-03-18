All Emory & Henry College athletic events have been postponed through the end of March due to coronavirus concerns. In addition, all Virginia High School League spring athletic events involving Washington County high schools have been postponed until at least March 30.
Washington County Sports Schedule: March 18-25, 2020
