Martin Lucas made a major announcement on Memorial Day.
The Abingdon High School football standout unveiled via his Twitter account that Arizona State, Chattanooga, Coastal Carolina, Elon, William & Mary, East Tennessee State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Richmond and Villanova are his top 10 choices among the programs who have offered him scholarships.
That list narrowed down the 20 NCAA Division I offers extended to the 6-foot-3, 240-pound running back and linebacker. How has the recruiting process gone for the rising senior?
“It’s been really exciting and just fun to be a part of,” Lucas said. “I’m very blessed and grateful for the opportunities. I plan on making my decision before my senior season.”
Lucas rushed for 887 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019, while being limited to seven games due to an injury.
“Martin is very versatile,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “He can run the football with power and catch the ball well. He is also a physical player on defense. Our staff is not surprised that these colleges are after him. He has a diverse skill set and great size.”
Arizona State — coached by Herm Edwards — has extended scholarship offers to Lucas, Ridgeview running back Trenton Adkins, Graham lineman Brody Meadows and Graham defensive back/slot receiver Xayvion Turner as it makes recruiting inroads in far Southwest Virginia.
ETSU hasn’t done the same, as Justin Gilliam (Lee High) in 2017 is the only player from far Southwest Virginia to have produced any offensive stats in a game for the Buccaneers since the football program at the school in Johnson City was reborn in 2015.
Regardless, it’s an eclectic list of 10 schools.
“We are really proud of Martin,” Amburgey said. “He has worked for it and deserves all of the attention he is getting from the college coaches. I enjoy coaching Martin, and this is an exciting process.”
The coronavirus pandemic has changed how recruiting has been done the two months, but Lucas has carefully weighed his options as he prepares for his senior season.
“I’m a lot stronger and faster and can’t wait to get back out there,” Lucas said.
He’s used a reliable strategy since the start.
“Keep your head up and stay focused,” he said.
