Wednesday, March 4
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Maryville, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 6
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS BASKETBALL
» Class 1 State Quarterfinals, Galax at Patrick Henry, time TBD
» Class 3 State Quarterfinals, Abingdon at Spotswood, time TBD
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
» Emory & Henry vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 8 p.m.
» Emory & Henry vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
» Abingdon girls jamboree, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Shenandoah (doubleheader), noon
SOFTBALL
» Emory & Henry vs. Illinois Wesleyan, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 3:30 p.m.
» Emory & Henry vs. Babson, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
» Emory & Henry at Virginia Wesleyan, 10 a.m.
Sunday, March 8
COLLEGE
GOLF
» Emory & Henry, Hill City Invitational, Boonesboro Country Club, Lynchburg, Va.
SOFTBALL
» Emory & Henry vs. Pacific Lutheran, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, noon
» Emory & Henry vs. Emerson, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.
TENNIS
» Emory & Henry at Randolph-Macon, noon
Tuesday, March 10
COLLEGE
GOLF
» Emory & Henry, Hill City Invitational, Boonesboro Country Club, Lynchburg, Va.
TENNIS
» Johnson at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
