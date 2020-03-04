Wednesday, March 4

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Maryville, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 6

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

» Class 1 State Quarterfinals, Galax at Patrick Henry, time TBD

» Class 3 State Quarterfinals, Abingdon at Spotswood, time TBD

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

» Emory & Henry vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 8 p.m.

» Emory & Henry vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

» Abingdon girls jamboree, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Shenandoah (doubleheader), noon

SOFTBALL

» Emory & Henry vs. Illinois Wesleyan, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

» Emory & Henry vs. Babson, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

TENNIS

» Emory & Henry at Virginia Wesleyan, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 8

COLLEGE

GOLF

» Emory & Henry, Hill City Invitational, Boonesboro Country Club, Lynchburg, Va.

SOFTBALL

» Emory & Henry vs. Pacific Lutheran, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, noon

» Emory & Henry vs. Emerson, NFCA Leadoff Classic in Tucson, Arizona, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

» Emory & Henry at Randolph-Macon, noon

Tuesday, March 10

COLLEGE

GOLF

» Emory & Henry, Hill City Invitational, Boonesboro Country Club, Lynchburg, Va.

TENNIS

» Johnson at Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.

Start your day with top headlines from our News, Sports, and Opinion pages.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.