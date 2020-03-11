Wednesday, March 11

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

» Blacksburg at Abingdon, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Brevard, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

» Emory & Henry at Roanoke (doubleheader), 5 p.m.

Friday, March 13

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

» Abingdon at Richlands, 6 p.m. (benefit game)

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S TENNIS

» Guilford at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

» Emory & Henry in Coastal Carolina Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Saturday, March 14

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Randolph-Macon at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon

SOFTBALL

» Emory & Henry at Berry (doubleheader), noon

TRACK & FIELD

» Emory & Henry in Coastal Carolina Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, March 16

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS SOCCER

» Abingdon at Ridgeview, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

» Abingdon at Virginia High, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

» Fort Chiswell at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.

» Holston at Abingdon, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

» Grundy at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Johnston at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

» Holston at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

» Emory & Henry at Ferrum, 6 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

» Emory & Henry vs. Knox in Orlando, Florida

WOMEN’S TENNIS

» Emory & Henry vs. Principia in Orlando, Florida

