Wednesday, March 11
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
» Blacksburg at Abingdon, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Brevard, 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
» Emory & Henry at Roanoke (doubleheader), 5 p.m.
Friday, March 13
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
» Abingdon at Richlands, 6 p.m. (benefit game)
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S TENNIS
» Guilford at Emory & Henry, 2 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
» Emory & Henry in Coastal Carolina Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Saturday, March 14
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Randolph-Macon at Emory & Henry (doubleheader), noon
SOFTBALL
» Emory & Henry at Berry (doubleheader), noon
TRACK & FIELD
» Emory & Henry in Coastal Carolina Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Monday, March 16
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
» Abingdon at Ridgeview, 5:45 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
» Abingdon at Virginia High, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
» Fort Chiswell at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
» Holston at Abingdon, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
» Grundy at Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Johnston at Emory & Henry, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
» Holston at J.I. Burton, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
» Emory & Henry at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
» Emory & Henry vs. Knox in Orlando, Florida
WOMEN’S TENNIS
» Emory & Henry vs. Principia in Orlando, Florida
