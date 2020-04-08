In the same week in which it was revealed she had been selected as the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball player of the year, Patrick Henry junior Breanna Yarber made a major decision in regards to her future.
Yarber announced her commitment to NCAA Division I Campbell University last Wednesday via her Twitter account at 6:47 p.m. Located in Buies Creek, North Carolina, the Campbell Camels are a member of the Big South Conference.
“I had multiple visits to Campbell prior to committing,” Yarber said. “I went there to go to camps, to watch basketball games and for an unofficial visit. Every time I stepped on campus, I knew that it was just such an amazing school, and I really fell in love with it there.”
Yarber’s resume will include being the 2019-20 state player of the year, an accolade recently added to her Hogoheegee District and Region 1D player of the year honors.
“The past 48 hours has been a true blessing to me,” Yarber said. “I’m very grateful to get such a high honor and get to play at the next level. Both have been a dream of mine for a long time. … I’m very blessed to get state player of the year. I could not have done it without my team though. They helped put me in a position to get that award, and I’m so thankful to have them.”
Campbell will be getting one of Southwest Virginia’s most versatile players in the 6-foot-1 Yarber. She averaged 24 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks per game as a junior.
“She is the exact type of player who will be able to succeed at the next level because of her work ethic and her love for the game,” said PH coach Tommy Thomas. “She listens and adapts well to fit what the team needs her to do, so I have no doubt she’ll stand out at Campbell University.”
Campbell compiled a 21-8 record this year before its season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. That was a year after the Camels went 23-13 and played in the Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBI) semifinals.
Yarber is a winner herself.
She was the catalyst as Patrick Henry went 25-3 and won a regional title this past winter. The Rebels suffered a 37-29 loss to Honaker in the state semifinals.
“We had an amazing season this year,” Yarber said. “I’m very proud and blessed of what we accomplished. Even though we fell short in the end, I wouldn’t change a second of it. We all learned from it and will come back stronger than ever next year.”
Thomas always knew Yarber had the chance to do great things.
“I saw her play in elementary school, and she stood out with skills a tall player doesn’t normally have at that age,” the coach said. “However, when I saw her play against other elite players from the area, she still stood out.”
As her love for the game grew and at the urging of Thomas, Yarber joined the Bristol-based Nautilus Express AAU squad, and her game blossomed even more.
“Bre has been with me since the eighth grade and has been a dominant player from day one,” said Justin Wimmer, her AAU coach. “Her size, ability and athleticism is unquestionable, but what has impressed me the most is how humble she is on and off the court. As great as she is, Bre is willing to embrace whatever role is asked of her.”
Campbell had two players from VHSL programs on its 2019-20 roster: Taya Bolden (Highland Springs) and Micaila Coleman (Nottoway). Coleman played against Ridgeview in VHSL 2A state quarterfinal games in 2016 and 2017.
Shy Tuelle from Hampton, Tennessee, had a strong sophomore season for the Camels, while assistant coach Megan Hall is a Morristown, Tennessee, native who graduated from Carson-Newman University. Tuelle also played for the Nautilus Express AAU program.
“Shy Tuelle and I played for the Express, even though we never got to play in games with each other due to our age,” Yarber said. “Shy and I have become good friends, and I’m really excited to finally play with her at Campbell. She’s an incredible player.”
Many folks have used that last sentence to describe Yarber as well.
“She works hard and is just so talented,” Thomas said. “She is a coach’s dream. She listens, works hard, encourages her teammates and will take over a game if that is what she needs to do.”
