The Saltville Town Council on Oct. 8 approved moving the starting time of its meetings from November through February to 5 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month to accommodate the potential of winter weather. The starting time will return to 7 p.m. in March.
The council also OK’d Town Manager Brian Martin taking bids for removal of the dying Ash trees in the old section of Elizabeth Cemetery. The trees could pose a danger to visitors.
Saltville is continuing its ongoing crackdown on blighted properties with two properties cleaned up in the past month.
The town continues moving forward with replacement of aging and failing water mains throughout the town as part of the water improvement project. Residents should plan for potential traffic delays in the work areas.
Last month during discussion of a traffic issue on Fourth Street, Police Chief Erik Puckett said that the town could not make a street a one-way route for half of its length and two-way for the other half.
Following the letter of the law, Puckett said, it is a violation for the people who live on Fourth to drive to Fourth’s intersection with Easy Street, but it is also the officer’s discretion whether to issue a citation.
Councilman Bryan Morris said there are no signs for the drivers as they leave their houses telling them specifically not to go to Easy Street, since Fourth is one-way, even though they know not to enter Easy Street from McKee Street. Town Attorney Trent Crewe continued on that line of thought and said he did not believe someone who received a ticket would be convicted since there are no signs saying one-way only. The council decided to maintain the status quo without changes.
Also in September, Councilman Hiram Robinson said that next year’s Saltville Labor Day Festival will celebrate 50 years so there are special plans already in the works for the anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.