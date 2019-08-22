Drug addicts are coming to get sterile needles, but they’re leaving with potentially lifesaving information and referrals and, perhaps most importantly, hope.
Since Smyth County’s Comprehensive Harm Reduction Program, which includes a needle exchange, opened its doors in January to people who are addicted to drugs, it’s cared for 45 individuals who have visited the program 255 times.
While the individuals get new needles, Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, told the board of supervisors Tuesday evening that “they also leave with many other things,” including having talked to a peer recovery specialist who can identify with where they are as an addict and serve as an example of someone who’s achieved long-term recovery and is leading a productive life.
The program participants also are tested for Hepatitis C and HIV. So far, Shelton noted, 25 percent have tested positive for Hepatitis C. They are given follow-up care if positive and are educated about how to prevent infectious diseases.
Participants also receive a number of referrals, including for medical and behavioral health care, food resources, birth control, social support, parenting classes, and Medicaid.
Of the program’s participants, Shelton noted that 57 percent have Medicaid, while 35 percent are uninsured.
Twenty-six percent of the participants are working.
In tracking the drugs used by the individuals, methamphetamine is by far the drug of choice being cited 65 percent of the time. Suboxone, which can be used to treat opioid addiction, comes in at 52 percent with marijuana at 13 percent, heroin and prescription opioids both at 9 percent, and cocaine at 2 percent.
The majority of participants are injecting themselves two to three times a day with some reporting as many as eight injections in a day’s time.
Thus far, Shelton said, the program has recorded a 95 percent syringe return rate.
In its first months, Shelton pointed out, the program has helped three individuals stop using substances.
An information sheet she distributed to the supervisors included statements from people about why they participate in the program. Those statements emphasized a better future through a better job or earning a master’s degree. The most striking reason may have been “I want to be a better parent to my children than my parents were to me.”
Among its staff, the program features a coordinator trained to understand the impact of childhood trauma on individuals.
When they conclude a program visit, Shelton told supervisors, “They leave with a little hope. Hope that someone has cared enough to spend a little time with them and meet them where they are. Hope for a better job. Hope for a better education. Hope to be a better parent to their children than their parents were to them.”
She thanked the supervisors, sheriff and other partners for their support. She called the program “a real community effort.”
