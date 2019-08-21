A young couple will never forget the role Marion played in bringing them together.
Just to make sure, Marion Mayor David Helms gave them a tangible reminder of the town.
Saturday morning, the mayor attended the Emory & Henry School of Health Sciences commencement exercises at Marion’s Lincoln Theatre. He sat beside a young man from Louisiana. It turned out the man is a 2018 graduate for a Health Sciences program. He came back for this year’s graduation to celebrate the achievement of his fiancée as she earned her degree. She came to Marion from Indiana, but, in this small Virginia town, the pair from the Midwest and Deep South found each other and love.
Though it’s doubtful that they’d ever forget Marion, Helms gave them a town pin as a forever symbol of where they met.
Theirs was just one of the many stories among the capacity crowd at the Lincoln.
Marion Councilman Larry Carter noted that he had to sit in one of several folding chairs that had been added to the auditorium seating to accommodate the crowd.
Carter and his wife had grown close to several of the graduates, and he took an opportunity at Monday evening’s town council meeting to encourage other people to get involved in supporting the students and getting to know them. Sixty-eight new students are coming into Marion this week.
The students’ families that he met Saturday all had glowing reflections about the community, Carter said.
He noted the beneficial economic impact of the college, students and their families to Marion and Smyth County.
John H. Wells, president of Emory & Henry College, thanked the town for its support of the college and the partnership that was created with the School of Health Sciences in the one-time community hospital. The project was launched in 2014 with the financial support of the town, the county, Mountain States Health Alliance (now Ballad Health), and the Smyth County Community Foundation. The school enrolled its inaugural Doctor of Physical Therapy students in 2015, the Master of Occupational Therapy in 2016, and the Master of Physician Assistant Studies in 2017.
On Saturday, the college graduated 29 in the Master of Physician Assistant Studies and 32 in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Students came from Smyth and surrounding counties and across Virginia and as far away as Arizona, Montana, Wisconsin, Missouri, New York and Florida.
Addresses were given by Ryan Shortt, a Bridgewater native, president of the MPAS Class of 2019, for the Master’s Oration, and William Speidel, of Warrenton, president of the DPT Class of 2019, for the Doctoral Oration.
As he put on a “red nose” during his speech, Shortt talked of the many specialty areas chosen by students, putting in long hours, performing difficult work, and surviving on “lots of caffeine.” He encouraged them to “be a good human, adapt, teach and share your knowledge.” When you treat a person, he said, no matter the outcome you win.
Speidel spoke of how quickly the time passed in his studies. On the first day he was told he had 900 days, he said. Before long it was 500 days, then 17, and then here at graduation. It took diligence and determination to earn this degree, he said, and with this education he hopes the students will leave the world and the community a better place.
“I am proud to call you all colleagues in the field,” Speidel said to his fellow grads. “We proved that we are ready to be Doctors of Physical Therapy. May we rise to our new titles.”
The Class of 2019 was addressed by Ruth A. Ballweg, a leader in all phases of the physician assistant profession and founding editor of the first textbook developed for physician assistant education. She is currently director of international affairs for the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Ballweg spoke to the graduates about all the changes that have taken place in health care and physical therapy. Patients are friends, she said, and form relationships with their doctors.
“That’s important,” she said, advising the graduates to think about where they want to work and how patients are treated and how they themselves will fit in at that place.
In her address titled “Looking Ahead,” Ballweg told the graduates to “be flexible and open to opportunities,” encouraging them to honor their role models, call upon them, and be role models themselves. “Stay true to your values and enjoy your new careers.”
