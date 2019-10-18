Wythe Hospice of Southwest Virginia will host a community education event about end-of-life decisions at the Smyth County Public Library Marion branch’s meeting room on Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m.
From a variety of speakers, attendees will gain information about end-of-life care choices, advance directives, funeral planning, nursing homes and veterans programs.
Refreshments will be available.
For more information, call 1-800-704-0653.
