For more than two decades, Chris McKlarney worked on an increasing number of poverty-related problems in his community. Every year, he said, officials responded in the same ways, including trying to fund their way to solutions. It never worked.
McKlarney became convinced that leaders had to “drill down to the root of the problem.”
His county’s approach to drilling down has earned national and state accolades and, more notably, is making a difference in citizens’ lives.
Now, the county administrator for Giles County is sharing the approach with other communities.
Employing technology was among the first steps. McKlarney established a team that created a county map overlaying 22 data points, including truancy cases, 911 calls, larcenies, EMS calls, social services calls and requests for animal control services among other types of issues.
When the final map is complete, McKlarney told the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday evening, “You’ll learn a lot about your community. Sometimes you find problems you didn’t know you had.”
In 2015, McKlarney and other Giles leaders learned that 5 percent of the households in their county were using 54 percent of reactive services such as police, EMS and social workers.
Many of those households were clustered together in neighborhoods.
Though Giles, like Smyth, has multiple agencies charged with responding to community needs, McKlarney said, it felt disjointed. They rarely worked together.
He wanted to change that practice and formed a team, bringing representatives from agencies ranging from health officials and pastors to school administrators, developers and police chiefs to the table.
“We have to talk, to communicate,” McKlarney told the Smyth leaders. “This forces conversation to happen.”
They united under the umbrella F.O.C.U.S. – Focus on Communities Utilizing Services, creating a network of 22 existing service providers.
Going door to door
Using the maps, they divided the areas showing the greatest need into communities. According to McKlarney, they began drilling down – drilling down even to individuals and families.
Next, officials took F.O.C.U.S. into the designated community. “You’ve got to get out in the community,” he said, “go grassroots.” In Giles, McKlarney said, they went door to door into homes, interviewing residents, getting to know their issues and communicating that they wanted to help.
Then, the agency leaders came to the table and shared information. “We were shocked at how little information had been shared,” the administrator told Smyth leaders.
Then, officials went back to the community.
They hosted a community gathering.
Service providers were urged to increase their visibility in the community.
Law enforcement agencies turned to community policing. Specific officers went everyday and talked to children. As their presence increased, that of criminals declined.
Food security was important. “We make sure kids aren’t going hungry,” McKlarney said.
Little libraries were set up and literacy volunteers became active. On one occasion, a school principal went into the community with a box of ice cream treats to give away and a book to read.
Churches helped provide after-school tutoring.
Churches also helped provide day camps.
On-site health clinics were made available.
Extension staffers took students to Virginia Tech, where they were exposed to new possibilities.
Landscaping improvements were undertaken.
Job fairs were held on site and transportation was provided to other job fairs.
“We try to give them hope,” McKlarney said of their efforts to break generational poverty. “Everything we do is built around education and building the workforce, helping people be productive citizens.”
With such a response, McKlarney said, “It doesn’t take people long to change their attitude.”
Higher education access
A major component of the program is helping people continue their education. Giles County wanted to ensure its young people access to a community college education.
Today, every Giles County student with a GPA of 2.5 or higher can earn a community college degree tuition free. Every student in the program has to give 100 hours of community service.
The county’s board of supervisors covers half of the expense ($75,000), McKlarney said, and the county raises the other half.
Students are also given opportunities to undertake summer jobs in their areas of interest. McKlarney said that 92 businesses work with F.O.C.U.S.
This effort, the administrator said, helps kids learn what work is.
Success stories
McKlarney shared Emily’s story. She lived in the first F.O.C.U.S. community. When her family was interviewed, someone asked her what she’d like to do when she grew up. Surprising everyone, Emily expressed an interest in microbiology.
Officials encouraged her and through the summer work program she was able to live and work with a Virginia Tech professor studying the Zika virus.
Emily went on to win a full scholarship to Tech, where she’s a junior now.
McKlarney said he could think of four other students who have gone on to Virginia Tech who once didn’t believe that was possible.
As additional evidence of its success, McKlarney said crimes are down by 40 to 70 percent in some areas and there’s been a related drop in regional jail costs.
He also observed, “The kids are different. They’re smiling.”
A possible approach for Smyth
“This program may not be the be all and end all, but it is helping,” said McKlarney.
He urged Smyth supervisors and administrators to try it. He did caution that it does take effort and time. He noted that the board of supervisors funds all the necessary agencies and “can make it happen.”
McKlarney also observed that Smyth has far more resources than does Giles, which has a population of about 17,000. Smyth County’s population comes in at about 30,600.
He also noted that Virginia Tech is studying F.O.C.U.S. and its possibilities.
“We still have problems,” McKlarney said. “We’re just getting started.”
A number of Smyth County officials have visited Giles County to learn about F.O.C.U.S.
Supervisors’ Chairman Todd Dishner said last week’s address was the second time he’d heard the presentation and there was much to digest.
Putting everyone at the table, Dishner said, would open eyes.
Dishner also said he believes it’s important to not be ashamed of what’s happening in the community and be open to addressing problems.
“I applaud your efforts,” Dishner told McKlarney.
County Administrator Michael Carter told the supervisors that after visiting Giles County, Smyth officials have begun creating a map of calls. He noted that Chris Austin, the head of the county’s social services department, is on board. “The cooperation is building.”
Carter suggested that the county continue to compile data and get team members on board and return for a larger discussion.
Existing Structure
James Tyler, Smyth County Community Hospital’s CEO, previously worked as a hospital administrator in Giles County. He worked with McKlarney for 10 years.
Tyler lauded McKlarney and reiterated the difference in the level of resources between the two counties.
He also noted that the hospital helped set up a team of community stakeholders to help address the county’s drug crisis and administer a $737,000 federal grant from the Rural Health Opioid Program. That multi-disciplinary opioid consortium, he said, involves most of the same agencies that would need to be involved in a Smyth County version of the F.O.C.U.S. program. “The structure is here… the table is here… I’m ready to move,” Tyler told the supervisors.
His voice shaking, Tyler offered a parting reflection that lingered with some of the supervisors. He said, “They instill hope. There’s no price to that…. We’re here. Let’s do it.”
At the meeting’s end, Supervisor Curtis Rhea reflected on Tyler’s comment about hope. “It shed new light,” he said.
Dishner added that Smyth needs to find its person with a passion like McKlarney’s.
