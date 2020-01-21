A Saltville woman has been charged with murder in the Jan. 16 killing of a 79-year-old Glade Spring woman.
Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said Alberta Susan Warren’s body was found in her car in an abandoned parking lot on Widener Valley Road near the Smyth County line. Andis said on Friday that the homicide was believed to have been in connection with drug activity.
On Tuesday, Andis announced that 48-year-old Karen Lou Holmes, of Saltville, had been taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Holmes is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Damascus Police Department assisted in the investigation.
