The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Marion man.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said 29-year-old Matthew Chaphe was last seen by family members on Oct. 9.
He is described as being 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with dark hair and a dark goatee.
Anyone with information on Chaphe’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.
