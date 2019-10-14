Matthew Chaphe
The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Marion man.

Sheriff Chip Shuler said 29-year-old Matthew Chaphe was last seen by family members on Oct. 9.

He is described as being 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, with dark hair and a dark goatee.

Anyone with information on Chaphe’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-783-7204.

