Virginia State Police continue to investigate a fatal Tuesday morning crash that claimed the life of a Marion man.
VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller said the crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Crisp Road, less than a mile south of Highway 16.
The 1997 Dodge Ram was travelling south when it ran off the left side of the road, over an embankment and overturned in a creek, she said.
The driver, 40-year-old David Allen Russell, of Marion, died at the scene. Two unidentified adult male passengers were transported to the Smyth County Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Neither the driver nor the passengers were wearing seatbelts.
