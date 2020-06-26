The investigation into a June 14 cross burning at a Marion residence remains ongoing.
Rumors circulating social media that the Federal Bureau of Investigation had concluded its investigation and that SWVAToday.com removed from its website a report stating the origins of the blaze are untrue.
The Smyth County News & Messenger and SWVAToday.com have received no updates in the investigation since it was handed over to the FBI.
“The Federal Bureau of Investigations has made no statements and released no information whatsoever regarding this investigation,” said Marion Police Chief John Clair.
FBI spokesperson Dee Rybiski said in an email on Friday that the investigation remains open and that no details can be released at this time.
“The FBI Richmond Field Office through our Bristol Resident Agency continues to work with our partners from the Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff's Office on this investigation,” Rybiski said.
The News & Messenger will continue to follow this investigation.
