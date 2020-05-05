Smyth County educators aren’t going to let a little thing like a pandemic stand in the way of their seniors checking a major academic milestone off their list.
With in-person ceremonies that would make social distancing impossible out of the question, Smyth County seniors and school leaders finalized plans on Wednesday for video graduation ceremonies to be held in June. A traditional ceremony is also scheduled to take place later this summer.
Superintendent Dennis Carter said Marion Senior, Chilhowie and Northwood high school seniors, as well as members of each school’s Student Government Association gave input on their preferences for the ceremonies.
“So a lot of the ideas came from them,” Carter said.
Beginning this week, seniors will visit their respective schools one at a time to collect their caps and gowns. While there, they will walk onto graduation stages set up in the school gyms and have their photos taken individually, with their principals and offstage with their parents.
The photos will then become part of a senior graduation video to be viewed at the Park Place Drive-In in Marion. Northwood High School will be the first to host their video ceremony on June 2, followed by Chilhowie High School on June 3. Marion Senior High School will wrap up the video ceremonies on June 4.
Carter said the school system worked with the local health department in planning the ceremonies to ensure the photos could be taken and videos be viewed safely.
“We are thankful for communication with the Virginia Department of Health in providing guidance in this process,” he said.
Across the line in Wythe County, seniors at Rural Retreat, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell high schools are also planning modified graduation ceremonies. There, school leaders and seniors are planning mid-June drive-thru ceremonies to help students participate in the long-awaited event while also maintaining a safe social distance, should restrictions not be lifted by then.
In addition to the video ceremonies in Smyth County, the school system plans to hold a traditional graduation ceremony in late July.
“We’re probably doing more than some and less than others, but we wanted to host a live graduation too, so we went ahead and set up the July dates,” Carter said.
Should continued social distancing measures prevent the in-person ceremonies from taking place, they will be postponed until winter break in December to accommodate students who will begin college in the fall.
Live graduations are currently scheduled for Northwood High School on July 30 and Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools on July 31.
