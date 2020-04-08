Two Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems staff members from the Saltville Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from SVCHS, the two employees are currently quarantining at home and are following all isolation procedures to avoid community spread.
“Any patient that entered the Saltville Medical Center between the dates of Monday, March 30, 2020 and Friday, April 3, 2020 should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19,” said Medical Director Kristin Bresowar.
Patients who were in the facility during that time period who had direct contact with those staff members will be contacted in the following days.
Bresowar advises that all patients who were in the facilty during those dates to monitor themselves for symptoms and try to separate themselves from any other household members, if possible. Patients are asked to contact SVCHS for testing should symptoms develop, the release said.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for both our patients and our employees,” said SVCHS CEO Bryan Haynes. “Keeping everyone safe at our health centers and within our community must be our first priority. “
It’s for that reason, Haynes said, that the Saltville Medical Center will temporarily close as of April 8 so that additional cleaning can be done per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our patients,” Haynes said.
According to the release, those two cases are the only ones confirmed in Saltville, however SVCHS says they are prepared at its other health centers in Meadowview, Bristol and Tazewell to handle any additional cases.
“Our main priority is the health and safety of our patients and employees during this time,” Haynes said.
As of Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of five confirmed cases in Smyth County, six cases in Wythe County and 12 in Washington County.
On Tuesday, following documented community transmission in Wythe and Washington counties, the Mount Rogers Health District declared that widespread community transmission had been determined within the district.
Health officials say the best way to limit the spread of the virus is through social distancing and frequent hand washing. Those who feel sick or are exhibiting common symptoms of the Coronavirus are advised to stay at home.
Additionally, Governor Ralph Northam has urged Virginians to wear face masks in public when social distancing is difficult.
More information about the COVID-19 can be found on the VDH website at www.wdh.virginia.gov or on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov.
