The Town of Marion has released the following statement ahead of two First Amendment assemblies scheduled for Friday.
On Friday, July 3, 2020, the Town of Marion has been made aware of two (2) First Amendment Assemblies scheduled in our downtown district. The events are scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, with crossover between the two.
To be clear, the Town of Marion, nor any Town employee, has invited, requested, or recruited ANY group to protest or assemble, neither at the initial protest nor at the scheduled ones for this Friday. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution provides the right for any citizen to assemble, organize and protest, and the Town of Marion is legally bound to provide reasonable and legal accommodation to groups choosing to do so here in our community, no matter the message or group. The Town of Marion will continue to use every resource to provide a safe environment for our citizens, businesses, community, and those expressing their Constitutional rights.
THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR PERIODIC VEHICULAR TRAFFIC DETOURS ALONG MAIN STREET AND ACROSS THE DOWNTOWN THROUGHOUT THESE EVENTS. IT IS ANTICIPATED FOR DETOURS TO OCCUR EARLY AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING.
Assembly Expectations: Downtown Area Rally
Attendees to this assembly should endeavor to park in the assembly area on Broad Street and on Main Street, specifically from Church Street to Sheffey to allow for other customers to access downtown businesses.
On July 3rd beginning at 1:00 PM, a first amendment assembly will be held in the downtown area. The Town of Marion Police Department expects all attendees to consent and cooperate with the agreed-upon safety and communication plan. Attendees are to use sidewalks and remain within designated assembly areas. A series of barricades will be installed at various locations during the event to ensure separation from other first amendment groups. The Main St. district will be periodically closed to through traffic as necessary, to ensure separation between assembly attendees.
Assembly Expectations: Farmer’s Market Rally and March
Attendees to this assembly should endeavor to park in the assembly area at the Farmers Market parking lot or on West Cherry Street.
On July 3rd, beginning at 4:00 PM, a first amendment assembly will be held in the area of the Farmer’s Market, with an uncoordinated march to follow. The Town of Marion Police Department expects all attendees to consent and cooperate with the agreed-upon safety and communication plan. Attendees are to use sidewalks and remain within designated assembly areas. A series of barricades will be installed at various locations during the event to ensure separation from other first amendment groups. The W. Cherry St. area will be periodically closed to through traffic as necessary, to ensure separation between assembly attendees.
During the uncoordinated march, attendees are expected to use sidewalks and take no action to present serious traffic, safety, or competing use concerns beyond those presented by the ordinary use of sidewalks.
