“This consolidation is going to be temporary. We expect to reopen these as our volumes improve and this pandemic eases,” he said.
Those in need of care will be directed to Ballad’s next closest urgent care center in Abingdon.
Patterson said the temporary consolidation will allow Ballad to prevent lasting damage to the health system and keep patient care at the highest level.
Patients who want to schedule an appointment with the Virtual Urgent Care Clinic may do so by calling 1-423-224-3950.
More about the Virtual Urgent Care Clinic may be found at www.balladhealth.org/virtual-urgent-care.
