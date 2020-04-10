Smyth Logo
The Urgent Care Clinic  inside the Smyth County Community Hospital will be among six Ballad Health urgent care centers  to temporarily consolidate beginning April 13.
 
In a press conference on Friday, President of Ballad Health Medical Associates Mark Patterson said the move comes as a number of the health system’s urgent care centers are seeing significant decline in patient volume during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “This consolidation is going to be temporary. We expect to reopen these as our volumes improve and this pandemic eases,” he said.

Those in need of care will be directed to Ballad’s next closest urgent care center in Abingdon.

Patterson said the temporary consolidation will allow Ballad to prevent lasting damage to the health system and keep patient care at the highest level.
 
Following the announcement, Ballad also launched a region-wide Virtual Urgent Care Clinic to allow patients in need of non-emergency attention to access care from their homes.

Patients who want to schedule an appointment with the Virtual Urgent Care Clinic may do so by calling 1-423-224-3950.

More about the Virtual Urgent Care Clinic may be found at www.balladhealth.org/virtual-urgent-care
 

Start your day with top headlines from our News, Sports, and Opinion pages.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.