Virginia State Police are still on scene of a vehicle crash within a highway work zone on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.
At 11:56 a.m. today, state police were called to the scene at the 42 mile marker.
A tractor-trailer traveling north on I-81 struck a VDOT contracted "crash truck" in the Work Zone, according to a VSP release.
The impact of the crash caused the trailer and tractor to dislodge and run off the left side of the highway into the guardrail. The trailer also caught fire and was completely destroyed. Clean up is underway at this time. The VDOT vehicle did not catch fire.
The drivers of both vehicles are being treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation.
VDOT and Smyth County Fire and Rescue are also on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.