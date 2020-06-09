Participants in a community discussion on race relations came away from their conversation on Friday with a better understanding of one another.
Mount Zion Temple Family Worship Center Pastor LaTara Cross and Marion Police Chief John Clair answered the tensions that followed the death of George Floyd, a black man killed at the hands of Minnesota police, by organizing a virtual town hall-style discussion between the community and its law enforcement.
“I know many of you have been watching the news,” Cross said to viewers of the live-streamed discussion. “And if you're like me, your heart has just been ripped into shreds seeing what's been going on in our world with the recent killing of George Floyd. It was impressed upon me to have some type of forum, some type of something to talk about what's going on.”
Cross said she wanted the community to hear Clair's heart and learn what he's doing, what he's already done and what he plans to do to make sure that what happened in Minneapolis doesn't happen in Marion. The two of them had already been in thoughtful discussion on the subject for more than a year.
“I want to have the conversation that I would have with him over the phone, I want to have that conversation with you guys here tonight and I want you to be a part of the conversation,” Cross said.
Along for the discussion were Marion Mayor David Helms, Bishop Nolan Wolfe, Pastor Lance Turner and the Rev. Alan Gray, chair of the Marion Area Ministerial Association.
The nearly three-hour discussion touched on topics such as fear of police, cultural training and use of force.
During the discussion, Clair heard experiences from Wolfe, of the Antioch Greater Love church. While Wolfe said he'd never had any negative run-ins with law enforcement in Smyth County, his experiences in other areas of Southwest Virginia and into other states gave Clair insight into the fear that's been ingrained into people of color and into black men in particular.
“When I saw the video, I looked at it from a totally different prospective,” Wolfe said. “I saw myself. And I actually remember saying to myself that that could have very well been me.”
He said he's had similar experiences with police that could have ended badly.
“There's been times I've been pulled over and by the time the officer came to the car, there was one particular time that the gun was already drawn,” he said.
Wolfe explained that he was coached from a very young age by his grandfather how to survive interactions with law enforcement.
“He would always tell me remain in your car, immediately put your hands on the steering wheel and do not move, don't reach for anything. Wait until the officer asks you for your license and your registration. After they ask you for your license and your registration, you tell them where it is and you ask them if it's OK if I reach for it.”
That wasn't a one-time conversation, Wolfe said. “It was the same way you go over a packing list with your child if they're going to camp.”
“The goal is to survive and to go home,” he said, “and that puts a lot of fear and I'll be honest with you, even today the only time that I'm at peace when I see a cop car behind me is here, because I have never had an encounter within Smyth County.”
Wolfe said he'd at times been pulled over and never given a reason for why he was stopped. Other times, the officers have asked him while holding his vehicle registration where he got the vehicle from.
Turner, Cross' brother and associate pastor at Mount Zion, told of similar experiences. He recalled being pulled over on Interstate 77 in Charleston, West Virginia. He was headed to Ohio, his vehicle was laden down with toys and equipment for his youth ministry, when he was stopped by an officer for following too closely in a construction zone. The officer told him he was “acting suspicious” and had Turner sit in the police cruiser while the officer searched his vehicle.
“So all my props, costumes, games, he took all of that out on the interstate as I sat in the car,” Turner said.
Another time, Turner was pulled over because of an issue with his license plate display.
“And then he came up to me and said, 'So sir… have you ever been arrested?' That was the first question after I gave him my stuff was have you ever been arrested.”
Cross said hearing stories like her brother's and Wolfe's made her worry for her 9-year-old son and for her 16-year-old brother, who would soon be getting his driver's license.
“And I'm not talking about because I'm scared of him driving, I'm scared of him getting pulled over,” she said.
Wolfe said the officers can sometimes be rude.
“And it infuriates you, because I'm already nervous and scared and so I'm going through everything I've ever been taught -- keep my hands up, be respectful -- but then when they start talking and sometimes yelling… so here I am, I'm battling tears streaming down my face, I'm scared for my life. But, I feel like I want to speak up and say something for myself, but I hold myself 'shut your mouth.' So then when you're finally let go, there is a hurt. There's been several traffic stops like that that I've literally cried for a while while driving, because it took everything I had to shut my mouth. And to keep my mouth shut and to me that breeds contempt, resentment and anger and I think that's what we deal with a lot of times.”
Wolfe later questioned if negative interactions between black men and police might stem from fear on the officers’ part, an idea that's frequently tossed around in communities of color, he said.
“For instance, the same almost fear that we have of the stop, we perceive that the officer might be having that same type of fear that we might try to shoot them or fight them,” Wolfe said.
“Sociological conditioning,” Clair said in answer. “Sociological conditioning from the media, from movies, from entertainment, all types of sociological conditioning that create predispositions that if not consciously dealt with turn into those types of events.”
Clair said diversity training is used to try to overcome such conditions, though he pointed out earlier in the discussion that the training tends to be very broad.
“Can I think of a time in training where an instructor said, 'Guys, there's something you've got to be aware of. You have to be aware that people of color, black males in particular, are going to be hyper nervous when you talk to them'? I don't think so. I can't think of a time where that's a discussion that's come up. But I think that's something conscientious that officers know.”
Clair talked about remedies for negative police encounters, saying that should he find himself in an unfair situation with law enforcement outside his jurisdiction, he felt confident in the remedies of the situation.
He'd first try to address it with the officer, he said. “And if that doesn't go right, well I'm going to talk to the chief of police, if that doesn't go right, well I'm going to talk to the town, and if that doesn't go right, I'll get an attorney if that's what I have to do.”
“But what I want to hear is, I can only assume that that same confidence doesn't exist?”
Wolfe, Turner and Cross each shook their heads.
“And what can we do to bring that confidence to know that there is processes of remedy?” Clair asked.
Wolfe later asked Clair if he could assure the community that if they have a legitimate complaint or concern that they wouldn't be ignored.
“Because sometimes that's why complaints aren't made, because [they believe] that's not going to do any good,” Wolfe said.
“If there is a reasonable discourse to be had we will have it,” Clair said. “I am telling you that no one comes in and makes a complaint and says, 'I want something done' and that disappears. It does not happen.”
Viewers also learned about the department's early intervention efforts that have previously been put into place.
“This is where we say, ya know, we're seeing a pattern of behavior that seems like it has a trajectory towards trouble and we want to head that off,” Clair explained. “We want to see what is the root of this, is it a training issue, is it an attitude issue, is something wrong with your home life, you know, what is going on here? And when an employee enters that, that is our dedication to either see one of two things and I have told every Marion police officer the same thing; corrective behavior or separation. There's no third way out of that process.”
In regard to the department's policy on use of force, Clair said every application of force is individually reviewed. Violations of the policy have resulted in reprimands and entry into the early intervention system. He estimated that his officers only used force about half a dozen times in the last year. He noted his surprise when he first came to Southwest Virginia at how little force is actually applied in the area.
Clair opts for Marion officers to use what he calls technical force, which includes the use of the police baton, pepper spray and stun gun, as opposed to brute force when force is necessary.
“I will tell you that often technical force does not look good. It's just not pretty. It isn't. But, it's safer for the suspect and safer for the officer compared to this non-technical force that often happens. That's where people get hurt. I will tell you that what we saw in Minneapolis was the application of non-technical force. Knee on his neck. That's not technical force.”
The department also strictly prohibits the use of any choke hold, save for the rare circumstance in which it would make the difference between life and death.
“And that better be articulable,” Clair said.
When asked by a viewer what would happen if a Marion officer used a choke hold because they felt intimidated by an arrestee because of their size or ethnicity and the arrestee died as a result, Clair said simply, “He'll be terminated and charged.”
Marion PD also has officers trained in the use of less-than-lethal force, a weapons system that delivers something like a beanbag round to help subdue someone who might pose a danger to themselves or others.
Clair introduced the system to the department primarily in response to the region's mental health crisis. He pointed out that a large portion of the calls Marion officers respond to are mental health related.
“The deployment of less-than-lethal force gives us another option where we recognize that there is a serious issue and we can apply -- and listen getting shot with this beanbag round is not like playing yard games, OK. It hurts. But if used properly it is very effective and is not lethal,” he explained. “We are in the grips of a mental health crisis all over the nation. I will tell you that we spend more time doing that than anything else.”
Both Clair and Cross said much was learned during the discussion and they each had much to think about.
“I think our discussion tonight was very productive,” Cross said in an interview following the event. “I feel that, I said it earlier and I said it during our discussion, 'in all thy getting, get understanding' and I believe we all came tonight to get understanding and because of that I think all of our minds are saying OK, now what can we do and strategies and ways of going forward have come to our mind and I think we all left feeling like this was a good start.”
Clair agreed.
“I have a lot to think about, going back and think conscientiously, applying what we are learning from these conversations and understanding the need to create actual change in the actual way we are doing things. And, if we had started that sooner nationally, we may not be where we are today. But, I'm committed, and we have been committed for at least the last year, to starting these conversations now and moving forward.”
Those interested in viewing the full discussion may do so by visiting Mount Zion's Facebook page.
