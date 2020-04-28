A Chilhowie man accused of choking, hitting and kicking a woman’s children was among the first to be indicted this year by a Smyth County grand jury.
According to a criminal complaint originally filed in juvenile and domestic relations court, the mother of the children told police that 30-year-old Justin Kyle Hardy had hit her several times the day before and stomped on her nine-year-old son’s face and head, breaking one of his front teeth. She told police that Hardy had also choked her three-year-old son and smacked the three-year-old and her five-year old son in the face leaving marks.
Chilhowie Police Sgt. B. Perry noted in the complaint that the three-year-old had markings around his neck and that the mother had bruising on both feet, her left arm, left hand and left ear.
The woman told Perry that Hardy took her phone from her so she couldn’t call anyone. She said he made the children stay in their bedrooms all day and made her stay in a bedroom with him, only permitting her to leave to use the restroom, according to the complaint.
Hardy was indicted on two counts attempted strangulation, one count malicious wounding, one count abuse or neglect of a child and one count misdemeanor assault on a family member.
Hardy is scheduled for trial June 3.
Also indicted during the grand jury session was a Marion man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl in a graveyard. Trevor Len Caywood, 24, was indicted on a rape charge and is scheduled for trial June 17.
Others indicted during the grand jury session include:
Derek Stefan Woodzell, 30, of Marion, was indicted on a malicious wounding charge.
Kimberly Michelle More, 32, of Marion was indicted on misdemeanor driving under the influence and felony child abuse or neglect charges.
Stacie Marie Heavener, 28, of Marion, was indicted on four counts abuse or neglect of a child.
Joey Dexter Wymer, 60, of Meadowview, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute charge.
David Stanley Surber, 28, of Troutdale, was indicted on possession of methamphetamine and possession of methulphenidate charges.
Wendy Mary Louise Reynolds, 40, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Justin Wade Warholic, 40, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Savannah Mae Neal, 21, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Michael Brady Lester, 48, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Robert Lee Goddard, 50, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
William Brian Coe, 40, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Brent Todd Castle, 39, of Kingsport, Tenn., was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Jessica Crewey Sheets, 38, of Troutdale, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Kendra Parks, 30, of Nicklesville, Va., was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Ashley Alene Bills, 32, of Rural Retreat, was indicted on a possession of amphetamine charge.
Timothy Joseph Schittler, 29, of Temple, Penn. was indicted on eluding police and grand larceny charges.
John Austin Fields, 21, of Glade Spring, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
John Samuel Jackson Duncan, 28, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of firearm by a convicted felon charge.
Michael Gail Mullins, 45, of Chilhowie, was indicted on a possession of firearm by a convicted felon charge.
Charles Brandon Parks, 43, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.
Harrison William Testerman, 51, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a driving under the influence charge.
Individuals indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
