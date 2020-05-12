Update 7:24 p.m.
Smyth County deputies located Jacob Dylan Chambers safely late this afternoon.
The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen believed to have run away.
Captain Bill Eller said 15-year-old Jacob Dylan Chambers was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday at the Pizza Hut in Marion. He has been reported missing by his parents.
Chambers is described as a white male, approximately five-feet, nine-inches and weighing around 140 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Chambers' whereabouts is asked to call the Smyth County Sheriff's Office at 276-783-7204.
