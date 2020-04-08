The Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion has wrapped up an investigation into a February data breach affecting the personal information of about 650 current and former patients.
According to a release from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the breach occurred when information including patient names, medical record numbers and basic information about discharge disposition was emailed in error to a distribution list that included an employee of the Virginia Department of Social Services.
No financial information was contained in the email, according to the release. The email distribution list has been inspected and the DSS employee removed.
Although the information was confirmed by SWVMHI to have been deleted by the DSS recipient, who is also required to maintain confidentiality surrounding protected health information, the facility and VDBHDS is treating it as a breach.
Federal regulations require that local media be notified any time the number of people affected by a breach exceeds 500.
SWVMHI completed its investigation on April 2 and mailed notifications about the breach and the actions taken as a result of the investigation to all 650 people. A toll-free number has been included in the notification letter for those affected who have questions or concerns.
