Local church leaders and police have come together to lead a local conversation on racial injustices.
Mount Zion Temple Family Worship Center will host Marion Police Chief John Clair in a virtual town hall-style discussion Friday, June 5.
“It’s really, more than anything, our desire to be a bridge between the community and law enforcement,” said Mount Zion Pastor LaTara Cross, who organized the event.
Cross said the community should hear from the chief about his views on criminal justice reform and on recent events like the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The discussion is an effort to open local dialogue to address concerns the community may have and to help prevent such tragedies and other injustices befalling the community.
“I believe it’s important to come together on a local level because what you see nationally is not necessarily what’s going on here,” Cross said. “I want to make sure the community here knows what’s going on with our police department and with our chief.”
Forging a relationship between the community and its law enforcement is important, she said, pointing out that most people don’t know who the man is who leads the PD or what he looks like.
The open dialogue, she said, is not just important for people of color.
“At this point, it’s not just people of color who have a distrust for law enforcement, so we want to be that bridge the best we can.”
Clair has largely stayed silent on the issues of police brutality, racial injustices and the social unrest that have taken the national stage. He says he’s not spoken out yet, because now is the time to listen. Making sweeping statements without a conversation would only gloss over the issue, he said.
“I think what’s going to be productive for a local community is for us to all sit down as real people, as residents of this community and talk about this community, the situations here and the relationships that we can build here,” he said. “It’s important to me that these dialogues occur in real time, in real places. It doesn’t do us any good to focus our conversation wholly on a national level.”
He pointed out that many local residents feel the same as those who have taken to the street to protest in other areas.
“A lot of what’s being talked about is dehumanization and the way to reverse course on that is to humanize it locally,” he said.
While social distancing restrictions prevents the church from opening the event to the public, the discussion will be livestreamed on Mount Zion’s Facebook page, where viewers can submit their questions and concerns to the chief in the comments section.
Both Clair and Cross hope the discussion can lead to meaningful change.
“I hope to leave with solutions,” Cross said. “I want to ask the hard questions and leave with solutions. I don’t just want to talk about the problems. What you saw there is not necessarily what’s happening here.”
“This is where the solution begins,” Clair said. “The solution begins with what’s happening in our town.”
“Until we have the conversation, nothing’s going to change,” said Cross.” The conversation is the start, but not the end. It’s the beginning.”
To join the conversation, visit Mount Zion’s Facebook page on Friday. The discussion kicks off at 6 p.m.
