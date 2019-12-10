The Virginia State Police is asking the public’s assistance in locating an offender who failed to complete his annual registration with the Virginia Sex Offender and Crimes Against Minors Registry.
VSP Sgt. Michael Conroy said 32-year-old William Allen James was registered as living at a home on Deerfield Road in Sugar Grove.
In addition to home checks, the state police send out a registration form each year, he said, which requires the offender to return fresh fingerprints to verify their physical and mailing address.
Conroy said when James failed to return the registration form, a VSP compliance officer conducted a home check and discovered James no longer lived at the residence.
James, who goes by the nickname “Winky,” is a registered as an offender stemming from a 2018 abduction charge out of Grayson County. Virginia law requires individuals convicted of certain crimes involving minors outside of those that are sexual in nature to register with state police.
He is wanted on two counts misdemeanor failure to register with the sex offender registry in Smyth County and four counts probation violation in Grayson County.
James is described as six feet, two inches tall and weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
James is believed to still be in the area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the state police at 1-800-542-8716.
Tips may also be left on the registry’s website at www.sex-offender.vsp.virginia.gov.
