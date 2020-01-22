The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies in a Chilhowie home, said Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.
Deputies located the bodies this morning while doing a welfare check at a residence on Piedmont Road, he said.
The scene has been processed and the bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsies.
Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification to the family.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.