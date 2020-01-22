C8D51D04-5F37-495D-B40F-B783CE615BB7.jpeg

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies in a Chilhowie home, said Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler.

Deputies located the bodies this morning while doing a welfare check at a residence on Piedmont Road, he said.

The scene has been processed and the bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsies.

Names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification to the family.

The investigation is ongoing.

