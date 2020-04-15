With the news of community spread of COVID-19 within the Mount Rogers Health District, health officials and emergency management in Wythe and Smyth counties are urging caution in their communities.
Last Tuesday afternoon, the health district reported widespread community transmission of the Coronavirus within the entire health district after community spread had been documented in Wythe and Washington counties. Earlier this week, health officials said Smyth County had also seen documented transmission.
While the other municipalities in the Mount Rogers Health District have not reported community spread, Population Health Manager Breanne Hubbard said all residents in the district should assume it is in their area.
By Wednesday, VDH had reported a total of 51 cases of the virus within the health district, with the majority of those--27-- being reported in Washington County. Wythe County reported its seventh case of the illness last Friday and Smyth County recorded its 11th on Monday. Carroll County reports three and the cities of Bristol and Galax are reporting one each, though an additional Galax case is being reflected in an out-of-state location.
Bland and Grayson counties have still reported no known cases of the illness.
The rise in cases within the district—and within the state-- does not come unexpectedly. Health officials anticipate a surge within the next few weeks.
“We recommend everyone be aware of that,” said Smyth County Emergency Management Coordinator Charlie Harrington.
His counterpart in Wythe County, Emergency Services Coordinator Curtis Crawford, said last week that following federal and state guidance is more important than ever. Exposures that were taken less seriously the week before, he said, are more imperative now.
Crawford encouraged the community to take what’s called universal precautions, the practice of treating all human contact and body fluids as if they are contagious.
“If you are more cautious of exposures, we can reduce the impact of this virus to our community,” he said. “We all understand that his news can be scary to some. Please, understand that if we follow the directions of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health, we can reduce the impact to our community.”
Both men encouraged residents to continue to use good hygiene, practice social distancing and, most importantly, stay home if possible.
“It remains everyone’s responsibility to keep each other safe,” Crawford said. “If you feel sick, stay at home.”
The CDC and VDH are now also recommending that people should wear facial coverings while in public when social distancing proves difficult. Face coverings should be cleaned after each use.
Harrington also reminded people who choose to wear disposable gloves that they should be thrown away after a single use to prevent contaminating other surfaces. He put special emphasis on the point that gloves need to be disposed of and not just discarded.
Crawford said those common precautions are already proving effective in reducing the impact on the surrounding communities.
To further safeguard against community spread of the virus, first responders in both counties are donning extra gear when answering calls, so residents should not be alarmed if they appear unusual.
Harrington noted that Smyth County had just distributed additional N95 masks to all law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.
“Our first responders are making every effort that they are safe, that families are safe and that they have the proper gear for the moment,” Harrington said.
In Wythe County, first responders may also appear in gowns and goggles.
If emergency medical assistance is needed, callers are asked to notify dispatchers if they have any of the tell-tale signs of the virus—dry cough, fever, difficulty breathing or flu-like symptoms—to allow first responders to prepare accordingly.
If COVID-19 is suspected, citizens may be asked wear the protective equipment, as well.
“If so, it is not to be rude, but to protect yourself, your loved ones and our first responders,” Crawford said.
He also stressed the importance of contacting healthcare providers prior to seeking testing for the illness. Doing so, he said, can further reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent overwhelming hospital systems.
Those in Wythe County who wish to seek testing should first contact their primary care physician to begin the process, or the Wythe Family Care Center if they do not have one. Urgent Care can be reached at 1-276-227-0460. Individuals will be screened over the phone to see if they meet requirements for testing.
In Smyth County, citizens who wish to seek testing should contact the Ballad Health Nurse Connect line at 1-833-822-5523 for screening.
More information on COVID-19 can be found on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov, the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov or at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s website at www.vaemergency.gov.
