It’s no easy feat within the agency these days, but two Marion Police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant earlier this month.
Officers Joshua Taylor and Jeff Horn were selected to join Marion Police Department’s leadership after a lengthy application and evaluation process by two panels of their peers, town officials and community members.
“They are truly great candidates,” said Police Chief John Clair. “They went through an extremely strenuous process and they came out on top.”
The process began last May with in-depth professional assessments and an exam. The two men then sat through interviews with a panel of sergeants and lieutenants from surrounding agencies. A second round of interviews was then conducted by a panel of town officials, MPD command staff and a citizen, a representation of those who Marion officers are accountable to, Clair said.
In addition to the interviews, exams and evaluations, candidates to fill the two available spots were also required to undergo additional training and respond to scenario prompts, like the proper use of force. The use of less-than-lethal force is something Clair has put a focus on since taking the helm of the agency.
The lengthy and rigorous process allows the department to ensure it has the most qualified officers on its command staff, Clair said.
Both Taylor and Horn have proven their value to the department time and again, the chief said. Taylor has already taken on additional leadership duties in the interim and Horn serves as the department’s K9 handler.
“The promotion process doesn’t create leaders,” Clair said. “It recognizes them.”
Taylor began his career with the department nearly 10 years ago after he completed his studies in police science at Virginia Highlands Community College. The Chilhowie native’s interest in law enforcement began early in his childhood. His father, a former dispatcher for the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office and a volunteer firefighter, often had him among the local first responder community while he was growing up.
“My dad was a dispatcher when I was growing up, so I was always involved in it. It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” Taylor said.
During his time with MPD, Taylor has served as the department’s radar, lidar and stun gun instructor, as well as the department’s field training officer and the vehicle maintenance monitor. About a year ago, Taylor was honored as the Marion VFW’s inaugural Marion Officer of the Year recipient.
Horn began his law enforcement career at the Saltville Police Department in 2012 shortly after he finished the police academy.
A Craig County native, he became interested in the field after a high school friend became a deputy at the sheriff’s office there. When his friend talked about doing something meaningful with his life, Horn took it to heart and enrolled in the academy.
In early 2012, Horn made the move to Smyth County when he was hired on at the Saltville PD. Eight months later, he came on board the Marion PD, where he and his K9 partner Cooper have served together for the last four years. With Cooper now on the verge of retirement, Horn is ready to step forward and take on a supervisory role within the department.
After he moved to the area for work, Horn met his wife, Kasey, a Sugar Grove native, and decided to make the community his permanent home. The couple now live in Marion with their two-year-old daughter, Cordelia.
Horn and Taylor, who also made the move to Marion from Chilhowie, both say they enjoy serving the community in which they live.
“It seems a little more personal because you get to know those people that you live around and work around,” Taylor said.
Horn agreed.
“I want to take care of my neighbors the same way I’d want them to take care of my family if they were in need,” he said.
Both men have served as general instructors with the Marion Police Department and attended the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association’s (LEEDA) Supervisor Leadership Institute.
Clair believes the new promotion process will encourage continued advanced training and development, which means Marion officers will perpetually hone their skills.
“So every time we do it, we get better,” Clair said.
Officers who qualified for promotion, but who were not selected for the two open positions will remain eligible for a two-year period. This ensures that the department will always have someone qualified and ready to step into leadership roles as soon as the need arises, Clair said.
The Marion Police Department will conduct its promotion process every two years.
Opportunities for promotion aren’t frequent, but Clair said the department plans to hold the promotion process regularly so that when the opportunity does come about, the department won’t have to wait to fill the spot.
