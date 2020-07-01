The Marion Police Department and multiple other area law enforcement agencies are completing preparations for at least two events scheduled to take place in the downtown area on Friday.
"As part of these preparations, we have assembled what may be the largest deployment of law enforcement resources in the region's history," a Wednesday release said.
The events, a protest and march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBT community, and a Fourth of July celebration are scheduled to begin Friday afternoon.
The BLM rally will take place at the Farmer's Market pavilion with an uncoordinated march to follow. Organizers announced over the weekend that a new route would lead marchers onto secondary and residential streets.
The Fourth of July celebration is set to take place in front of the Smyth County Courthouse.
The release notes that residents and participants should expect to see a massive police presence in the downtown area, throughout the town and in areas surrounding the event locations.
About a thousand feet of event barricades will be used to separate the two groups and designate assembly areas.
Police highly encourage participants to follow assembly expectation guidelines. Those expectations include that participants stay on the sidewalks or in designated assembly areas.
During the march, attendees are expected to use sidewalks and take no action to present serious traffic, safety, or competing use concerns beyond those presented by the ordinary use of sidewalks.
Periodic road closures in the downtown area are expected.
Why so much concern if the other event is a " Fourth of July Celebration"? Earlier reporting said the other event was a protest? Has this changed?
