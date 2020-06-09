There was a party at Shirley’s Market in Sugar Grove when Allen Shelton walked in with his winning lottery ticket.
The Sugar Grove man had just scratched a Lucky 7s Multiplier ticket from the Virginia Lottery and discovered he’d won the game’s $777,777 top prize.
“I took it back in the store and we all celebrated,” he told Lottery officials as he claimed his prize.
Lucky 7s Multiplier (game #1997) is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 to $777,777. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $777,777 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.27.
Shelton said he intends to use his winnings to take care of his family and maybe buy a new truck.
The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. Shelton lives in Smyth County, which received more than $3.6 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. Operating entirely on revenue from the sale of Lottery products, the Lottery generated a record $650 million for Virginia’s public schools in Fiscal Year 2019. An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund in FY19, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
