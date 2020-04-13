The Smyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two Chilhowie residents.
Sheriff Chip Shuler said deputies responded to the call at 455 Red Stone Road in Chilhowie on Saturday.
Upon arrival, deputies found a man and a woman on the bedroom floor of the home, both with apparent gunshot wounds. Law enforcement believe no other people were involved in the incident.
The identities of the two individuals are not being released at this time. Shuler said the bodies are being sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for autopsy.
The case remains under investigation pending results from the medical examiner's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.