A Chilhowie man is behind bars following a multi-agency pursuit Monday evening that appears to have been an attempt to engage police.
The incident unfolded after Damascus Police were alerted to a White Chevrolet pickup sitting in a travel lane on Government Road, according to a release from the Damascus Police Department.
In a statement from Washington County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Blake Andis said the driver was seen tossing beer cans out of the window.
When officers arrived to the area, Captain Kermit Turner and Officer James Russell saw the pickup speed off, traveling through a stop sign at the intersection of Government Road and North Beaver Dam Avenue.
According to the release, the driver turned onto Jeb Stuart Highway, disregarding officers' attempts to stop him, and led a pursuit onto Interstate 81 north bound.
On I-81, Damascus officers were joined by a Washington County deputy and a Glade Spring police officer. During separate attempts to deploy spike strips to disable the vehicle , the driver swerved in attempts to hit Deputy Bobby Justus and Glade Spring Officer S. McVey, Andis said.
Near the Smyth County line, Virginia State Police troopers were able to perform a “pit maneuver” that successfully stopped the truck.
Damascus police charged the driver, 23-year-old Taylor Wayne Trail, with driving under the influence, felony eluding police and refusal to submit to a blood test.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Glade Spring Police Department each charged Trail with attempted capital murder of a police officer.
Damascus Police Cheif Mike Hounshell said witnesses who encountered Trail on Government Road prior to officers' arrival said Trail told them “he was waiting on a punk cop to come so he could take his gun and show him.”
Marion Police Chief John Clair said he also encountered Trail twice earlier that day, but that no illegal activity took place.
On his way to the station that morning, Clair said he saw the white S-10 pickup pull up beside him at a red light at the intersection of Main and Church streets. As Clair turned onto Church Street, the driver, who he later learned was Trail, began waiving his hand and yelling.
Believing the driver was trying to flag him down, Clair said he drove around in search of the vehicle only to find it on Park Street, near where the police station is located, with Trail giving the chief an obscene hand gesture.
While he doesn't recommend people displaying rude hand gestures to police, Clair said there's nothing illegal in doing so, so he went about his business.
“I've spent a lot of time in adversarial law enforcement scenarios,” Clair said. “I'm not particularly offended by these things.”
Hounshell said Trail also showed the middle finger to police at various times during the pursuit.
Later that afternoon, while out with some of his command staff, Clair said Trail pulled up behind them, yelling something they couldn't understand. By the time the officers turned around to see what the problem was, the pickup was gone.
Clair said no illegal activity took place during either encounter. He expects Trail was upset at having been charged in early May with drug possession.
In retrospect, Clair said, it seems Trail may have been trying to engage police.
In addition to Monday's charges, Trail is also scheduled for a hearing in Washington County General District court on a charge of making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.
Trail is being held without bond at the regional jail in Abingdon.
