Less than a week before the coronavirus pandemic brought sweeping changes to the Virginia court system, two Smyth County men who were once defendants in circuit court celebrated a win that had really been years in the making.
Following more than a year of the rigorous legal alternative program, 34-year-old Earnie Miller and 47-year-old Freddie Sheets became the Smyth County Recovery Court’s fourth and fifth graduates.
“These are fast becoming the most joyful events that I am privileged to be a part of,” said Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons, who oversees the program.
The court launched the program in 2018 as a means to rehabilitate drug addicts, rather than throw them in jail. The program culminates for those who complete it in a graduation celebration honoring the participants’ success.
“I hope that those of you who have not been to one before, when you leave today, you’ll understand what I’m saying and you’ll appreciate how important these programs are,” Simmons told the packed gallery of guests.
Miller and Sheets both began the program after they found themselves standing in front of Simmons in traditional court. Both men have battled long-term and life-altering addiction.
In his testament to his recovery, Sheets said his addiction caused him to lose his job, his house, his wife and his kids.
“I knew I had a problem and I tried numerous times on my own to stop,” he said. “Once I started totally committing to this program, it started working for me."
The Sugar Grove man struggled during the initial phases of the program, but he said “I found members of the [recovery] court team cared about me and was willing to help me if I was willing to help myself.”
Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, who said he had known Sheets almost all of his life, expressed pride in the man’s accomplishment.
“I can’t be prouder than I am standing here and watching Freddie complete this,” he said.
Members of the team all described Sheets as a hard worker. His daughter Ruthie sang his praises best. She said her family had gone through some struggles in recent years and while it was hard on the whole family, it was tremendously hard on her father.
“Anybody sitting here that knows him knows that he is the hardest working person that you will ever meet and he could have given up, could have stopped, could have gave in, but he didn’t,” she said, while sitting by her father’s side in front of the courtroom.
”He started this program and did what he’s always done. True to character, he worked hard and never quit and overcame. So, we’re just all really happy to be here today and are so proud of him.”
By the end of the program, Sheets had retained the job he loves, and secured a roof over his head, a vehicle to drive and, most importantly, he said, a good relationship with his family and some good friends.
“My children and grandchildren are the most important thing in my life and I love them,” Sheets said. “I’m so thankful to have my close relationship with them back.”
The importance of family was a reoccurring theme throughout the ceremony.
Simmons said the significance of recovery programs like the Recovery Court go beyond the individual participant.
“Although that certainly is the crucial element, looking at these families you see the impact is not just on the one person, but it ripples out to the friends and family and into the whole community and it brings tears to my eyes if I stop and think about it,” she said.
Miller’s experiences with addiction further highlighted that point. Mark Fenyk, a defense attorney who serves as a Recovery Court team member, pointed out that Miller wasn’t the only person in his family to battle addiction. In fact, the Marion man’s living situation was not at all compatible with recovery, he said.
“But you were committed, you have looked toward your extended family, those that are struggling and, even though you knew they were struggling and wouldn’t want others to see that, you were willing to expose, to focus light, so that they chose to see a path to recovery for themselves.”
On Miller’s road to recovery, the program also recruited an unexpected participant who would become an honorary graduate of sorts. Miller’s wife, Tabitha, who Simmons affectionately called “Mrs. Ernie,” followed through the program right along with her husband, attending the weekly meetings, counseling and supporting other participants in the program.
Last year, the couple and their children celebrated what they called their first sober Christmas in nine years.
Miller, who beamed with pride during the ceremony, didn’t speak much in front of the crowd.
“I just want to thank the team for everything they’ve done for me,” he said.
His wife, however, had more to say.
“We’ve come so far and worked so hard to get to where we are today,” she told him.
Some people doubted he could do it, she said, “but, boy, were they wrong.”
Miller’s father, a big supporter of his son’s recovery, passed away when Miller was just four months into the program.
“If your dad was here today,” she told him, “he would be so proud of you.”
“Thank you to the recovery court team,” she went on. “You’ve all become family to us on our road to recovery.”
Family members of the graduates weren’t the only ones to show appreciation to the program. Some Recovery Court alumni and their families also showed up to show their continued support and appreciation.
“This program has given you back to your families,” said the mother of one of the program’s first graduates. “There’s so much you can do and go forward and it’s amazing. You guys, I’m so proud of you and I’m so grateful for this program.”
Recovery Court Coordinator Michelle Ward had similar thoughts, saying that recovery went beyond breaking an addiction.
“The bigger piece of this is to sit here and look at all your families and to see that you’re getting all that back,” she said. “You all did this. You made the choice. You made it something that you wanted and you did it.”
The man who would have prosecuted Miller and Sheets had they gone through traditional court told the pair that while people might praise the program for their success, “it’s all you.”
“You could have quit, you could have done it halfway, but you didn’t,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans, who also serves on the team. “All we do is provide the guidance and a little bit of structure—well maybe a lot of structure, but anyway—just take that with you when you leave here today. You deserve every handshake and pat on the back and compliment you’re given, because you did it. So, walk away from this proud of what you did.”
The March graduation ceremony won’t likely be the last Miller and Sheets will see of Recovery Court. As they’ve told previous graduates, Ward and Recovery Court Case Manager Nick Brown told the men they hoped to see them back to help mentor other participants.
“You’re giving us hope,” Brown said. “And you’re giving others hope in your community that it is possible to get through this and get your life back.”
While Smyth County Recovery Court is under modified operations due to measures taken to safeguard against the novel coronavirus, the program is still dedicated to the recovery of its 18 participants who are currently at various stages in the program.
