The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the Mount Rogers Health District has risen to four after three were reported in the district within the last week.
As Virginia continues to see a rise in the overall number of those diagnosed with the illness caused by the new Coronavirus, the number of hospitalizations and deaths has also steadily increased.
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 149 deaths related to the illness across the state. Mount Rogers reported its first death in the district on March 29.
“We are deeply saddened by these tragic losses and send our condolences to the families,” said health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton.
The entire state, including the Mount Rogers Health District, is seeing widespread community transmission of the illness, according to health officials. The health district documented community spread in Washington County on April 3 and in Wythe County on April 7. District officials have now said community transmission has been seen in Smyth County, as well.
As of Monday, VDH reported 11 cases of the disease in Smyth County and seven in Wythe County. Washington County numbers jumped to 28 cases over the weekend, accounting for more than half of the district’s 52 total cases.
According to new data on the VDH website, the health district is experiencing three outbreaks and seven of the district’s patients are being hospitalized.
Health officials with the district stressed that staying safe depends on individual behavior. They continue to urge residents to use good hygiene and practice social distancing. They also caution to stay at home when possible and encourage the use of face coverings when going into public is necessary.
Full VDH data can be viewed online at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
