Bluefield, VA. -Devin Lester may l get the chance to settle in one spot when he heads to Old Dominion University next fall.
The Region 2D and Southwest District player of the year made it official by signing his letter of intent Dec. 18. During his time at Graham, Lester played running back, receiver, defensive back and quarterback. “He was extremely important in our offensive and defensive schemes and he had leadership qualities and took the lead,’ Coach Tony Palmer said.
When Lester came into the program at Graham he planned to be a slot receiver. Palmer said injuries forced them to move Lester to running back and he produced over 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He moved into the slot his junior year and scored 26 touchdowns and had over 1,800 yards receiving. He succeeded Cam Allen as quarterback this year and will likely be on the all state team when it is released in January.
Lester said he would give other spots a try if ODU offered the chance but is hoping to be in the slot for the Monarchs. While they struggled to a 1-11 record this past season and changed head coaches Lester said he never wavered from the choice he made last summer.
“I like the area, I like the beach and am looking forward to playing there,’ he said. He is also excited that new head coach Ricky Rahne was the offensive coordinator at Penn State and like to throw the ball.
Lester leaves Graham as part of a senior class that recorded the most career wins in school history. He will join Allen, who is at Purdue and Taymon Cook at North Carolina A&T as former G-Men on the Division one level.
Palmer said the fact Lester is going to play division one football is credited to his team first attitude and hard work as well as his talent. The G-Men won the 2018 state title and lost ot Appomattox in the semifinals this year.
