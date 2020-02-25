Richlands, Va. – Richlands football fans have until 4 p.m. March 3 to express their opinion of who the new coach should be.
The school system is taking input through a four question survey on Survey Monkey.com. The deadline for completing the survey coincides with the deadline for applicants for the job.
The school board is seeking to replace Greg Mance, who served 23 years at the helm of the Blue Tornado and was an assistant several years prior to that.
