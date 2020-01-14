Tazewell, Va. – Defensive pressure let Tazewell break open a close game and down Bland 58-36 in girls’ basketball action Jan. 13.
A pair of free throws by Maddie Day put the ‘Dogs up 11-8 after one quarter. The Bears rallied to open the second quarter and ties the game at 13 before Taylor Ray scored three straight baskets and a free throw to put Tazewell up seven.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with the press and the Bears had no answer for it. Scoring off turnovers Tazewell held the Bears to just six points in the fourth quarter and built its final margin.
Ray led a balanced Bulldog attack with 13 and Lexie Herald added 11 and Day had 10. The Bulldogs headed to Graham Jan. 14 to play the G-Girls.
