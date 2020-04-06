Richlands, Va. – The Virginia State Senate is the latest group to honor Greg Mance.
Senate Resolution 54 commends the life of the former Richlands Coach. Introduced by Senator Ben Chafin and supported by Senator Todd Pillion, the resolution commends Mance for 32 years of service to the Richlands Community.
The resolution was engrossed by the senate Mar. 4. Mance, who served nine years as an assistant football coach at Richlands before assuming the role of head coach resigned that post earlier this year.
His retirement as a teacher becomes effective May. 1. Mance and his wife Ann are moving to South Carolina where he will become the head coach of the Loris High School football team.
Mance joined a list of sports figures that included Howie Long, Bud Foster and Wood Brothers Racing on a lengthy list of people honored with commendations from the Senate, House of Delegates or jointly this session.
Mance was the offensive coordinator for the 1992 state championship team and the head coach in 2006 when the Blue Tornado brought home its second title.
