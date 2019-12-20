Abingdon, Va. – A Wise County doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing oxycodone.
Dr. Raymond Michael Moore, 61, of Wise, who had a medical practice in Norton, Va., pleaded guilty Dec. 19 in federal court to fourteen charges, including illegally prescribing more than 25,000 oxycodone pills, more than 17,000 hydrocodone pills, and more than 10,000 benzodiazepine pills; obtaining drugs by fraud; health care fraud; making a false statement to law enforcement; and failing to maintain required records.
“The public places great trust in physicians to act as gatekeepers to the powerful prescription drugs that have come to plague our communities,” First Assistant United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said. “When they choose greed over their important obligation to help heal people, we will aggressively prosecute these doctors and seek to remove their ability to contribute to the opioid epidemic.”
According to evidence, Moore issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose and beyond the bounds of medical practice. In addition, Moore originally told law enforcement that controlled substances found during execution of search warrants were returned from patients and were to be destroyed. He later admitted those controlled substances were for his personal use.
Pursuant to his plea agreement, Moore will pay more than $50,000 in restitution to Virginia Medicaid, will forfeit more than $100,000, and agreed to never again be a medical provider.
Sentencing was scheduled for March 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., before United States District Judge James P. Jones. At sentencing Moore faces a maximum sentence of imprisonment for a term of 80 years and a maximum fine of $4.25 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.