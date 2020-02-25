Tazewell, Va. – An early afternoon fire Feb. 22 forced six people to be evacuated from their home.
911 dispatchers received a call from Hillside Apartments on Ashwood Drive in the town of Tazewell around 12:49 p.m. Heavy fire and smoke was coming from one of the units when the first crew arrived on the scene. Crews began an interior attack on the fire and the fire was contained to the apartment of origin.
The fire was under control in approximately 30 minutes. Due to the fire, power had to be turned off to the entire building. Six residents had to be evacuated to shelter provided by the American Red Cross. Tazewell County 9-1-1 dispatchers were instrumental in assisting the residents to find shelter. The Town of Tazewell Fire Dept. responded with 10 firefighters 2 engines, and 1 ladder truck. Tazewell County Fire Dept. assisted with one engine. Town of Tazewell PD, Town of Tazewell EMS and Virginia State Police also responded. The fire was ruled accidental in cause.
