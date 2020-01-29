OAKWOOD VA – The Appalachian College of Pharmacy will hold a free Healthy Heart event, February 8 at the Vansant Food City location.
ACP is partnering with Food City, the Grundy Woman’s Club and Appalachian Family Care to provide free heart screening tests. No appointment is needed. For accuracy in testing, participants are reminded not to eat or drink anything after midnight the night before (at least eight hours fasting).
The Healthy Heart screening event will be offered from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Services to be provided free by ACP include height and weight, Body Mass Index, fasting blood glucose, Diabetic A1C, cholesterol, ankle brachial index, blood pressure, smoking cessation counseling, nutrition information and more.
Those attending have also been invited to bring a list of their current medications for a medication review.
For additional information, interested persons may call Appalachian Family Care, one of the program sponsors, at 27.935.2880.
