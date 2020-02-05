ess
Tazewell, Va. – Vexit did not get a good reception from Tazewell County Leaders during the Feb. 4 board of supervisors meeting.
“Is this something realistic that could ever happen or something the citizens want,’ Chairman Charles Stacy said prior to the start of the meeting. Board Member Tom Lester asked for the item to be placed on the agenda for discussion. Lester said he had several calls about the matter and that prompted him to place it on the agenda.
Stacy asked on his facebook page for opinions from his district about the matter. “We did get a lot of feedback, a lot people were really concerned. We want to make sure people understand this is not something we are seriously considering at this point,’ he said.
Stacy said there are no formal proceedings being undertaken. He said the facebook postings did not show his district being in favor of it. Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury said she was not in favor of it personally but if it ever came to board vote she would follow the wishes of the people of her district.
Lester said the people who contacted him were reasonable and just wanted the matter discussed and explored. Lester said he personally would like to see the option kept open and he felt the growth in northern Virginia would continue at a faster pace than in rural Virginia and the problems will continue to grow.
Supervisor Travis Hackworth said he was born a Virginian and wished to remain one. Hackworth said the legislature is still in session and urged people to wait and see what the final outcome is before taking action.
“Yes, I am very disappointed and upset at the liberal laws introduced and in various stages of passing our legislative bodies. I also have sense enough to know that these are not signed by the Governor yet and are not law. Most probably will be, but most will be tied up with injunctions, lawsuits and controversy for a long time. We have a conservative supreme court that I feel confident will overturn many of them,’ he said.
Hackworth said there are $millions in loans that would have to be paid back to Virginia if the county left. He and other members also talked about licenses and other issues that would have to be dealt with in switching from the Commonwealth to another state.
