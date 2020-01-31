Tazewell, Va. – If your business recycles Tazewell County wants to know about it.
County Engineer Ken Dunford told the board of supervisors at its January meeting that the Department of Environmental Quality is requiring counties to submit a yearly report of their recycling efforts. Previously the county had been required to submit a report once every four years.
The DEQ expects the county show that its recycling effort kept 15 percent of the total taken in by the landfill from ever reaching the landfill. In 2019 there was 60,000 tons of waste brought to the Tazewell County landfill. That means Dunford’s report needs to account for close to 9,000 tons of recycling.
Paper, metal, plastic, comingled, yard waste, waste wood, tires, used oil, antifreeze, batteries and electronics are all items that are separated from the trash that comes to the landfill. Those numbers are compiled on site.
Glass, textiles and inoperative vehicles are items that can be counted that either the landfill doesn’t take or only gets in a small quantity. Dunford’s office sent letters out last week to county businesses asking them to report recycling efforts they undertake.
His letter asks for the information to be submitted to the county by March 15. He is also asking that any business that recycles but did not get a letter contact his office at 385-1200.
