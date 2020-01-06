Tazewell, Va. – On Senior Day the seniors led Tazewell to victory in the Tazewell Invitational Jan. 4.
A trio of seniors led the way as the Bulldogs edged Central of Wise for first place. Graham finished third in the seven team meet followed by Rye Cove, Ridgeview, Union and Castlewood. Senior standouts Miranda Brewster, Daniel Mullins, and Claira Whitt led the team to victory over their opponents.
Brewster finished second in 100-yard butterfly and third in the 200-yard freestyle with personal records in both events. Mullins finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal record and second in the 100-yard butterfly. Whitt finished first in the 500-yard freestyle and second in the 50-yard freestyle.
Juniors Brooke Day, Margaret Anne Ridlehuber, and Darcy Taylor followed in their teammates footsteps by excelling in each of their events. Day finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in 100-yard freestyle with personal records in both events. Ridlehuber finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a personal record. Taylor finished first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 yard breaststroke.
The relay team of Brewster, Ridlehuber, Taylor and Whitt finished first in the 200-yard medley relay and the 400-yard freestyle relay to aid in solidifying the win for Tazewell
Tazewell is scheduled to swim at Virginia High School on Tuesday, January 7, and in the Little’s Meet at the Kingsport Aquatic Center on Saturday, January 11.
Senior team members, Brewster, Mullins, and Whitt were honored for their years of competitive swim in a recognition ceremony during intermission. Miranda Brewster is the daughter of Rob and Terri Brewster. She has been a member of the swim team for four years, swimming at the VHSL State Championship meet for the past three years. Miranda is a member of FBLA, CADRE, and the Beta Club. She is employed as a lifeguard at the Four Seasons YMCA. She plans to attend Southwest Virginia Community College before transferring to Virginia Tech to become a veterinary assistant.
Daniel Mullins is the son of Richard and Mary Mullins. He has also been a member of the team for four years, swimming at the VHSL State Championship meet for the past three years. Daniel is president of Teens for Christ and Future Business Leaders of America. He is a member of Parkview Baptist Church, the Green T choral group, the One-Act Competition Team, CADRE, and the Beta Club. Daniel is an Eagle Scout and a lifeguard at Four Seasons YMCA. He plans to graduate from Southwest Virginia Community College concurrently with Tazewell High School. Daniel plans to transfer to a four-year institution to study Communication or Business.
Claira Whitt is the daughter of Beth Stone and John Ward. She has been a member of the swim team for four years, competing in the VHSL Championship meet two of those years. Claira is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. She is employed by Galumbeck and Kegley. Claira plans to attend Radford University and pursue a career in nursing.
Wesley Brown, son of Brad and Jessica Brown is unable to swim this season due to the resurgence of an old shoulder injury. He has been a member of the team for three years, swimming at the VHSL State Championship meet two of those years. Wesley is an Eagle Scout.
