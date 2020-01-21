Tazewell, Va. – Honaker avenged an earlier loss in the boys’ game and rolled to victory in the girls’ game at Tazewell Jan. 20.
The Tigers got 34 points and 11 rebounds from Grayson Honaker in a 62-56 win in the boys’ game. After battling on even terms in the first quarter, Honaker outscored Tazewell the rest of the way to claim the win.
The Bulldogs got 18 points from Ethan Mills and 14 from Josiah Jordan. Tyler Puckett had nine and Jacob Witt and Nathan Guess had eight each.
In the girls’ game the Tigers led from start to finish in an 82-46 rout of the Bulldogs. LeeAnna McNulty had 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Kiley Vance had 13 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. The Tigers also got double figure scoring from Riley Hart with 13 and Hallie Hilton with 12. Tazewell got 12 from Taylor Ray and 11 from Lexie Herald.
