Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. THE PUBLIC IS ENCOURAGED TO REPORT SNOWFALL AMOUNTS...ICE ACCUMULATION OR WIND DAMAGE TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE VIA EMAIL AT RNK.SKYWARN@NOAA.GOV...THROUGH FACEBOOK OR TWITTER...OR BY CALLING 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. PICTURES ARE GREATLY APPRECIATED. &&