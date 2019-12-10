Bluefield, Va. – Graham’s dominance of the Southwest District football scene continued with the selection of the all district team.
Devin Lester, Aaron Edwards and Tony Palmer took the players and coach of the year honors. Lester was named offensive player of the year and Edwards is the defensive player of the year.
Graham had Lester, Brody Meadows, Tre Booker and Xayvion Turner on the first team offense. Edwards was joined on the first team defenses by Nick Kastner and defensive backs, Zach Blevins, Marqus Ray and Zach Dales.
Richlands has Luke Martin, a lineman, running back Logan Steele and receiver Sage Webb on the first team offense. Quarterback Cade Simmons was chosen to the first team offense as an all purpose player. Kicker/punter Levi Forrest also made the first team.
Martin also made the first team defense as did his teammates Hayden Whited and Ethan Phipps. Tazewell placed lineman Josh Herndon and receiver/kick returner Josiah Jordan on the first team offense.
Cameron Taylor made the first team defense as a lineman and Jordan also made the first team as a defensive back. Simmons from Richlands and Gavin Nunley of Tazewell made the second team offense as quarterbacks. Ben Remines of Tazewell and Isaac Griffith of Richlands made the second team offensive line.
Kastner, Landon Atkins, Peyton Kiser and Kayin Carson are Graham linemen on the second team. Hagen Cochran, Travis Brewster and Chase Hodges are other Tazewell players on the second team line. Joey Dales, Isaiah Justice and Marqus Ray all made second team receiver from Graham.
Cassius Harris of Tazewell, Noah Spencer of Richlands and Medley are also second team receivers. Whited is the second team tight end and Joey Dales of Graham is the second team punter and kicker.
Atkins, Kiser and Colton Wimmer from Graham are part of the second team defensive line. Herndon from Tazewell also made the second team defensive line. Jacob Witt and Jayden Taylor of Tazewell are the second team defensive ends.
Dalton and Medley also made the second team as defensive ends. Bo Tarter and Jake Absher of Richlands and Cade Myers of Tazewell made the second team as linebackers. The defensive secondary for the second team has Cassius Harris and Jared Mullins of Tazewell with Steele and Will Tart of Richlands and Turner of Graham.
Webb of Richlands made the second team as a punt returner and Tanner Wimmer of Tazewell is an all purpose player on the second team.
