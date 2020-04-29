Richlands, Va. – While he is disappointed with the abrupt end to his senior year, Ethan Phipps said he is “super excited’ about the chance to continue his football career at Pikeville next year.
The University announced on its facebook page last week that Phipps is joining the incoming group of freshmen for the Bears. “I love the town, it’s just like Richlands,’ Phipps said of the decision to go to Pikeville.
He wore the Blue and White for four years and was a starter at guard and defensive tackle. He made the Southwest District and all Region 2D All Star teams. Phipps describes his senior football season as a “roller coaster ride but we had some fun.’
He said being part of the last Richlands team Greg Mance coached will be a special memory for him and his fellow seniors. Phipps also played baseball at Richlands and was “very disappointed’ to lose his senior season on the diamond.
Phipps has dreamed of playing college football since his days in little league and said he wants to make an impact and contribute to the Bear program. He is working to stay in shape and be ready when the quarantine lifts.
Phipps plans to major in Biology at Pikeville and is also anxious to start school there. If the quarantine is lifted this group of freshmen will hit the field in Pikeville July 6.
The Bears play in the Mid South Conference which is also home to the Bluefield College Rams although the two schools will not meet on the grid iron this year.
