Late night violent incidents in Tannersville and Thompson Valley have left one person dead, another wounded and authorities in two counties searching for a person of interest.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said Gabriel Layne Peery is a person of interest in a homicide in the Tannersville section of the county and a malicious wounding in Thompson Valley. Plaster said names and other information about the victims are not being released at this time.
He said the two incidents are believed to be related and deputies became aware of the Tannersville murder after suspects in the Thompson Valley incident bragged about what was done in Tannersville.
He said authorities in Smyth County are cooperating in the search for Peery, whose last known address was Saltville. Plaster said authorities are still trying to comprehend the violent crimes and did not discuss any possible motives.
“We are asking the public that if you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabriel Layne Peery, to please contact the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office at (276) 988-0645 or our office at (276) 385-1240. We also urge the public to NOT approach this subject and to take extreme caution,’ he said.
